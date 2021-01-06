Georgia reports 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Wednesday reported 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 233,879, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health. Data from the center showed that 489 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 223,276.

Meanwhile, 20 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,666. Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)