Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress to continue Biden's presidential certification despite violent protests at US Capitol

Despite the extremely chaotic situation at the US Capitol on Wednesday following violent protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, lawmakers in both parties and chambers said that Congress will continue the work of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in the evening.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 08:26 IST
Congress to continue Biden's presidential certification despite violent protests at US Capitol
US President-elect Joe Biden (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Despite the extremely chaotic situation at the US Capitol on Wednesday following violent protests by supporters of President Donald Trump, lawmakers in both parties and chambers said that Congress will continue the work of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in the evening. "I have faced violent hatred before. I was not deterred then, and I will not be deterred now. Tonight, Congress will continue the business of certifying the electoral college votes," House Majority Whip James Clyburn said in a tweet.

In the upper chamber, Senator Kevin Cramer said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also telling senators to expect the process to continue Wednesday night, reported The Hill. "We're going to finish tonight. Everyone is committed to staying whatever it takes to get our job done," said Senator Joe Manchin.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed the decision, describing what happened at the Capitol as "a shameful assault" on democracy. "Today's shameful assault on our democracy -- anointed at the highest level of government -- must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's election," she tweeted.

A chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police, reported The Hill. Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. The incident led to several condemnations of Trump for inciting the riots, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

CNN reported that the Sergeant-at-Arms later announced that the US Capitol building was secure, as the National Guard was called in to disperse the rioters. The development comes as scores of Republicans had pledged to challenge the Electoral College's vote for Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes at US Capitol building

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White...

Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made av...

WRAPUP 10-Congress resumes certification of Biden's win after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy and forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify Presiden...

Gunshots, broken glass as Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Security officers in dark suits drew their pistols and trained them on the shouting mob trying to smash their way through the door of the normally sedate House of Representatives chamber. The extraordinary scene unfolded amid the unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021