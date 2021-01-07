Left Menu
White House Deputy Press Secretary resigns amid US Capitol violence

The White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews on Wednesday (local time) resigned from her post over the violence on Capitol Hill.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:43 IST
US Capitol violence (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews on Wednesday (local time) resigned from her post over the violence on Capitol Hill. She disapproved of the violent protest by Pro-Trump supporters who stormed into the Capitol Hill building, smashed windows and clashed with police, while the Congress members were in the process of certifying Joe Biden's victory in the US Presidential elections.

"I was honored to serve in the Trump administration and proud of the policies we enacted," she said in a statement. "As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power," she said.

The news was affirmed by FOX News Chief, White House Correspondent John Roberts in his Twitter post. "@WhiteHouse Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigns from the Trump Administration in response to today's events. I have always known her to be a good person who has the best interests of the nation at heart," tweeted Roberts.

The former White House communications director and press secretary and current chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham too has, submitted her resignation. White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta also resigned, according to CNN. Chaotic scenes unfolded at the Capitol as supporters of President Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with police. Several police officers sustained injuries, while one woman was confirmed dead after being shot in the chest.

Several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

