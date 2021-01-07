Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian mission announces completion of high-impact project for women in Afghanistan

Indian embassy here on Thursday announced the completion of a high-impact development project on increasing the economic opportunity for Afghan women through handicrafts in Ghor province.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:02 IST
Indian mission announces completion of high-impact project for women in Afghanistan
India's development portfolio in Afghanistan has to-date amounted to over US$ 3 billion.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian embassy here on Thursday announced the completion of a high-impact development project on increasing the economic opportunity for Afghan women through handicrafts in Ghor province. In November last year, India had announced a new phase of over 100 high-impact community projects in Afghanistan worth USD 80 million (Rs 592 crore).

"@IndianEmbKabul announces successful completion of a "High Impact Community Development" Project on enhancing the economic opportunity for Afghan women through handicrafts in Ghor Province. @MEAIndia @economy_of," the Indian embassy tweeted. On November 24, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had attended the 2020 Afghanistan Conference and announced Phase-IV of the High Impact Community Development Projects in Afghanistan, which envisages more than 100 projects worth USD 80 million that India would undertake in Afghanistan.

India's development portfolio in Afghanistan has to-date amounted to over USD 3 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said. Jaishankar had highlighted during the conference that no part of Afghanistan today is untouched by the 400 plus projects that India has undertaken in all 34 of Afghanistan's provinces. More than 65,000 Afghan students have also studied in India.

India has invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan and believes that the gains of the last two decades must be preserved and the interests of minorities, women and vulnerable sections must be ensured, the MEA had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harsh Vardhan seeks keen oversight, personal indulgence of health ministers during vaccine dry run

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday sought keen oversight and personal indulgence of health ministers, principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and union territories to lead the second nationwide mock dri...

Quit politics to work for development of sports: Shukla

Two days after resigning as stateminister and TMC president of Howrah Zilla sadar, formerBengal Ranjhi team captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Thursday saidthat he is quitting politics for the time being, as he wantsto work for the development o...

Entertainment News Roudnup: UK music festivals call for help to survive; Neil Young joins rights harvest with sale and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.UK music festivals call for help to survive until summerBritains music festivals will have to start pulling the plug on events for the second year in succession if they do not get ...

Change in venue for Congress-led dharna against Lt Governor

EDS RPT after recasting para-1 adding AIADMKleaders statement Puducherry, Jan 7 PTI The ruling Congress-ledSecular Democratic Alliance has changed the venue here forits January 8 dharna to seek the recall of LieutenantGovernor Kiran Bedi.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021