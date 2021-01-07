South Africa: African Nations Championship to take place from Jan 16 despite rising COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CAF_Online)

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in the countries of Africa, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has not changed the scheduled plan for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), according to a report by China.org.cn.

Responding to the skepticism about the dates of scheduled CHAN the confederation stated that the competition would not be called-off, despite some of the players who would be taking part in the tournament have infected with COVID-19.

Reportedly the CHAN tournament will be featuring players who take part in their domestic leagues which is scheduled from 16 January to 7 February in Cameroon.

The tournament was rescheduled for 2021 due to COVID-19 which was dated earlier to take place in 2020, as per the report.

"The CHAN will take place from Jan. 16 to Feb.7 in Cameroon. The CAF Medical Committee is working hard to facilitate the football resumption in the best conditions. Yacine Zerguini, Vice President of the said committee, reviews the CAF health protocol in the COVID-19 era, and makes recommendations for the success of Total CHAN, Cameroon 2020," stated CAF media aide.

Namibia in the tournament is group D alongside Guinea, Zambia, and Tanzania.

While others who qualified for the tournament will be defending champions Rwanda, Togo, Morocco, Uganda, DR Congo, Congo, Libya, Niger, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, Mali, and host Cameroon.

