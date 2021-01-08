Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia registers 23,652 new coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,652 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, compared to the 23,541 registered the day before, the government's coronavirus response centre said in an update on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:26 IST
Russia registers 23,652 new coronavirus cases
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 23,652 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, compared to the 23,541 registered the day before, the government's coronavirus response centre said in an update on Friday. "Over the past day, 23,652 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,697 cases (11.4 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (5,027), St. Petersburg (3,017) and the Moscow Region (1,226), as stated in the update. Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,355,794 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.7 per cent, according to the centre.

The death toll has reached 60,911, with an increase of 454 over the past day, down from 506 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 71 and 55 respectively. Total recoveries count 2,731,129 as 21,677 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 23,729 from the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC warns of holding Sr officials' salaries for not clearing empanelled lawyers 6-mth old bills

The Delhi High Court Friday warned the Centre and the AAP government of putting on hold the salaries of senior officials if they fail to clear the bills, pending for six months or more, of lawyers empanelled by them.The high court was infor...

UK imposes mandatory COVID-19 tests for international travellers

International arrivals from anywhere in the world, including India, will now be required to prove a negative COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours prior to departure for the UK, as part of new measures announced on Friday to contain the spread...

'Riverdale' S5 adds actor Chris Mason

Actor Chris Mason has joined the cast of popular series Riverdale for its season five.Mason is known for appearing in shows such as Broadchurch and Pretty Little Liars The Perfectionists.He will essay the role of Chad Gekko, the controlling...

Rajnath launches portal for online sale of certain items through CSD canteens

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a portal on Friday for the online sale of expensive items, including washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, air-conditioners, television sets and laptops, through the CSD canteens.The porta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021