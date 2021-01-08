Former Trump adviser condemns violence, extends support to outgoing President

Outgoing US President Donald Trump's former longtime adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday condemned the violence that broke out on Capitol Hill but expressed support for Trump despite many saying that he is to blame. "The events were outrageous and inexcusable. Democracy relies on dissent, not destruction. In this nation, differences of opinions are resolved by showing up at the ballot box, not by storming the barricade," she wrote in a statement as quoted by The Hill.

"Violence and vandalism by anyone, anywhere, hiding behind the vaunted veil of 'peaceful protests,' is wrong. You don't change the government by destroying it... The thugs from yesterday are responsible for their own actions," she added. The former adviser wrote that the rioters who stormed Capitol Hill are not a representation of Trump voters or the 'massive MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement' but "they insult them".

Conway also praised Trump for his response to the riot saying that he denounced the violence and acknowledged the election. "Importantly, President Trump has denounced the violence, acknowledged the certified election results and committed to a 'peaceful transfer of power' to the Biden-Harris Administration... He is the founder of a movement, leader of a party, and a President whose words persuade millions of people," Conway wrote.

The Hill reported that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle -- Democrats and the GOP (another name for the Republican Party) -- have admonished Trump for inciting the violence, and talk of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office in the final days of his administration has swirled around Washington. Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that his Democratic counterpart Joe Biden would be the next President as other social media services including Facebook Inc blocked his accounts over concerns that his messages might spark further violent protests.

The outgoing President's Facebook and Instagram accounts have been indefinitely suspended in wake of the violence that broke out at Capitol Hill ahead of the certification of the Electoral College votes. Facebook said the risks of allowing the President to continue to use the service during this period are "simply too great."

Wednesday began with a Trump rally near the White House with the president telling tens of thousands of supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest election results while repeating unsubstantiated claims that his defeat resulted from massive election fraud. Trump responded later in the day with a tepid statement urging supporters to leave the Capitol as lawmakers sheltered in locked offices and federal police battled protesters. At least four people died during the melee.

In all, at least five people have died including a Capitol police officer in connection with Wednesday's unrest, CNN reported on Thursday. In a late-night session of Congress after police secured the Capitol, lawmakers voted to certify Biden's victory. Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20. (ANI)

