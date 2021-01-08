US envoy, Puri, Sisodia take part in groundbreaking event for new chancery

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took part in the groundbreaking event for a new Chancery building for the US Embassy in Delhi on Friday. Ambassador Juster in a statement said: "The project we celebrate today is more than a series of buildings and infrastructure. It reflects America's enduring commitment to the US-India partnership and is a testament to the strength and longevity of that partnership."

According to an official statement, the new Chancery building will stand adjacent to the iconic original Chancery and the Ambassador's Residence at Roosevelt House on the Embassy campus in New Delhi's diplomatic enclave in Chanakyapuri. The new Chancery building will stand adjacent to the iconic original Chancery and the Ambassador's Residence at Roosevelt House on the Embassy campus in New Delhi's diplomatic enclave in Chanakyapuri, it added.

"Environmental sustainability is central to the design and construction process. The new Chancery will meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards at the silver level. During the construction process, designers will also upgrade the entire embassy compound with a range of ecologically resilient strategies to create an integrated, sustainable campus," the statement read. When the new Chancery is completed, the US Embassy in New Delhi will join a long list of over 50 LEED-certified US diplomatic posts, reaffirming the US' commitment to construct green buildings for a more sustainable future. (ANI)

