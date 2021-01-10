Left Menu
Parliamentary elections begin in Kazakhstan

Kazakh voters headed to parliamentary polls on Sunday, with five political parties vying for seats in the Majilis, or the lower chamber of the parliament.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:34 IST
Parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Kazakh voters headed to parliamentary polls on Sunday, with five political parties vying for seats in the Majilis, or the lower chamber of the parliament. According to the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, a total of 10,060 polling stations have been set up at home and abroad. Polls open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm (local time), with an exit poll expected later Sunday night.

In total, 312 candidates are applying for seats in the Majilis. About 400 international observers will monitor the voting process. Each party needs to gain more than 7 per cent of the vote to enter the parliament. Currently, three parties are represented in the parliament, including the ruling Nur Otan Party, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party, and the People's Party, formerly known as the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan. This year, the Auyl Party and the Adal Party have also joined the parliamentary race.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, voters are required to wear masks and gloves and observe the social distance. Visitors should avoid handshakes and use their own pens. Kazakhstan amended legislation in 2020 by allocating a mandatory 30-percent quota for women and young people in the Majilis to encourage their participation in politics. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also called on the parliament to provide high-quality legislative support for socio-economic reforms last year.

The Kazakh Parliament consists of two chambers: the upper Senate and the lower Majilis. The lower house consists of 107 deputies who serve a five-year term. Among them, 98 are elected directly from party lists during the election, while the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, an advisory body representing the country's major ethnic groups. (ANI/Xinhua)

