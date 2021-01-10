Left Menu
Afghanistan: 3 killed in Kabul blast

Three people have been confirmed dead and another injured as a blast struck a vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people have been confirmed dead and another injured as a blast struck a vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said. The blast, according to the official, took place at 8:30 am (local time) in Police District 8, leaving three persons including Zia Wadan, spokesman for the Public Protection Force, on the spot and injuring another.

Without providing details, the official blamed the Taliban outfit for organizing the blast, saying the Taliban group is responsible for the crimes and killing people.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make a comment. Target killing has been on the rise in Kabul and other big cities over the past couple of months. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

