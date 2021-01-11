Left Menu
Development News Edition

37 US soldiers, 5 civilians in South Korea test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-seven more US soldiers and five civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:21 IST
37 US soldiers, 5 civilians in South Korea test positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seoul [South Korea], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Thirty-seven more US soldiers and five civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday. The USFK said in a statement that 42 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between December 28 and January 8.

Eight service members and one dependent arrived at Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flights from the United States on January 2, 4 and 6. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul. Twenty-nine service members, one civilian and three dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on December 28, 29, and January 3-8.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, and the Kusan Air Base in the southwestern city of Kunsan. The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 581, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 resurgence here showed signs of moderating. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 69,114. The daily caseload fell below 500 in 41 days, but it hovered above 100 for 64 days since November 8. The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 693.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law

Hong Kongs new top judge stressed on Monday the importance of the citys judicial independence and rule of law, describing them as crucial to business confidence and the international reputation of the global business hub. Andrew Cheungs rem...

REUTERS NEXT-Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Sec

International businesses in Hong Kong see law and order as key for investing, a city government official said on Monday, in response to concern about the impact of a sweeping national security law on the business environment. Secretary for ...

REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the countrys central bank governor said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the ...

FOREX-Euro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise

The dollar gained broadly on Monday as widening U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more fiscal stimulus lifted the greenback against its rivals, with the euro falling to a two-week low. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021