37 US soldiers, 5 civilians in South Korea test positive for COVID-19

Seoul [South Korea], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Thirty-seven more US soldiers and five civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday. The USFK said in a statement that 42 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between December 28 and January 8.

Eight service members and one dependent arrived at Osan Air Base on US government-chartered flights from the United States on January 2, 4 and 6. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul. Twenty-nine service members, one civilian and three dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on December 28, 29, and January 3-8.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek, and the Kusan Air Base in the southwestern city of Kunsan. The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 581, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 resurgence here showed signs of moderating. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 451 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 69,114. The daily caseload fell below 500 in 41 days, but it hovered above 100 for 64 days since November 8. The daily average number of confirmed cases for the past week was 693.

"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the USFK said. (ANI/Xinhua)

