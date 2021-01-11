Georgia reports 551 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi [Georgia], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia on Monday reported 551 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 239,780, according to the country's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC).

Data from the NCDC showed that 880 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 226,215.

Meanwhile, 23 people have died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,796. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)