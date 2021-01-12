Left Menu
Afghanistan: 9 Pakistani terrorists and 5 local Taliban killed in airstrike

Nine Pakistani terrorists and five local Taliban were killed and six other Taliban were wounded in an airstrike on Sunday in Khashrod district of Nimruz province.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nine Pakistani terrorists and five local Taliban were killed and six other Taliban were wounded in an airstrike on Sunday in Khashrod district of Nimruz province. "A Taliban's hideout was targeted by AAF in Khashrod district of Nimruz province on Sunday. 9 Pakistani terrorists and 5 local Taliban were killed and 6 other Taliban were wounded as a result of the airstrike. MOD is investigating allegations of civilian casualties in the incident," tweeted the Afghanistan Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Seven Taliban were killed and six others wounded during reciprocal attacks of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Zamankhail and Chashmai Shair areas of Baghlan province on Tuesday. "7 #Taliban were killed and 6 others were wounded during reciprocal attacks of #ANDSF in Zamankhail and Chashmai Shair areas of #Baghlan province, today," tweeted the MOD.

Afghanistan has been under the shadow of violence for decades and a spurt in violence is being witnessed amid the ongoing Afghan-Taliban peace talks in Doha. Also on Tuesday, 15 Taliban were killed and four others were wounded in airstrikes in Nahre Saraj district of Helmand province, while 11 Taliban were killed and two others were wounded in Ghazni province.

Moreover, 200 IEDs and a large number of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in Helmand. While in Ghazni ANDSF positions were targeted. "15 #Taliban were killed and 4 others were wounded in #airstrikes in Nahre_Saraj district of #Helmand province, last night. Additionally, a stronghold, 200 #IEDs and a large amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed," MOD tweeted.

"11 #Taliban were killed and 2 others were wounded in #Ghazni province last night. They had planned to attack #ANDSF positions when they were targeted by ANDSF," tweeted MOD. Meanwhile, on Monday the Afghanistan National Army (ANA) attacked Taliban hideouts in Trinkot and Gizab districts of Urzgan province killing 32 Taliban and destroying large amounts of weapons.

"#ANA attacked Taliban hideouts in Trinkot and Gizab districts of #Urzgan province yesterday. 32 #Taliban were killed and 10 others were wounded as a result of the operations. Additionally, a large amount of their weapons were destroyed," tweeted MOD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

