Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump defends his "totally appropriate" speech before Capitol riots

Justifying his remarks to supporters just before chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was "totally appropriate".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:54 IST
Trump defends his "totally appropriate" speech before Capitol riots
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Justifying his remarks to supporters just before chaotic and violent scenes erupted at the US Capitol, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was "totally appropriate". "They've analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence, and everybody, to the T, thought it was totally appropriate," The Hill quoted Trump as saying before departing Joint Base Andrews to visit the border with Mexico.

Last week, the Capitol witnessed chaotic and violent scenes as supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police. The violence came after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden's victory in the November vote.

During a rally at the Ellipse, just outside the White House, Trump said, "We're going to walk down to the Capitol and we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them." "Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated." he further said.

"I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," he added. Shortly after the speech, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the countrys COVID-19 taskforc...

TIMELINE-China and World Health Organization during COVID-19 crisis

A team from the World Health Organization WHO will arrive in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to begin investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following is a timeline looking at key events in the relationship betwee...

IPL this time wasn't ideal timing for anyone, impacted injuries we're seeing: Langer

He loves the IPL but Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday questioned the timing of the last years edition, which he believes could have been a contributing factor in the injury setbacks that both his and the Indian team have endured i...

Corporate Executive Follows his Passion to Build a Thriving Music Career

Hyderabad, Telangana, IndiaNewsVoirFrom working as a senior executive in global organizations like IBM and Accenture, to touring and performing across multiple countries and a plethora of cities, Ravi Viswathmula has successfully got back o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021