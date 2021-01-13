At least 14 people wounded in grenade explosion in Northern Colombia
At least 14 people were wounded in a grenade explosion in Barranquilla, one of the largest cities in northern Colombia, El Heraldo newspaper reported.ANI | Bogota | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:03 IST
Bogota [Colombia], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 14 people were wounded in a grenade explosion in Barranquilla, one of the largest cities in northern Colombia, El Heraldo newspaper reported.
Witnesses claim the grenade was thrown from a car as it drove past a shopping mall, the newspaper said.
The attack occurred in the middle of the day when the area was crowded, there is a minor among those wounded. (ANI/Sputnik)
