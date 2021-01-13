At least 14 people wounded in grenade explosion in Northern Colombia

Bogota [Colombia], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 14 people were wounded in a grenade explosion in Barranquilla, one of the largest cities in northern Colombia, El Heraldo newspaper reported.

Witnesses claim the grenade was thrown from a car as it drove past a shopping mall, the newspaper said.

The attack occurred in the middle of the day when the area was crowded, there is a minor among those wounded. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)