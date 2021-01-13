Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil sees 1,110 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered 1,110 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 204,690, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:06 IST
Brazil sees 1,110 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], January 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 1,110 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 204,690, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. The country confirmed 64,025 new cases, taking the nationwide count to 8,195,637, it added.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country and also the most affected area, reported 1,561,844 cases and 48,662 deaths in total, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 465,150 cases and 26,976 deaths from the virus. Brazil has been seeing a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, with a significant increase in cases since December that has pushed the public healthcare system to the brink of collapse in several regions. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from ...

Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the countrys COVID-19 taskforc...

TIMELINE-China and World Health Organization during COVID-19 crisis

A team from the World Health Organization WHO will arrive in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to begin investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following is a timeline looking at key events in the relationship betwee...

IPL this time wasn't ideal timing for anyone, impacted injuries we're seeing: Langer

He loves the IPL but Australia coach Justin Langer on Wednesday questioned the timing of the last years edition, which he believes could have been a contributing factor in the injury setbacks that both his and the Indian team have endured i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021