Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube bars Trump's account from uploading videos for one week

Video-sharing app YouTube said on Tuesday night it was barring new content from being posted on President Donald Trump's channel for at least a week over a violation of its policies, the latest move by a social media giant to crack down on the president following last week's Capitol Hill riots.

ANI | New York | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:22 IST
YouTube bars Trump's account from uploading videos for one week
US President Donald Trump (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Video-sharing app YouTube said on Tuesday night it was barring new content from being posted on President Donald Trump's channel for at least a week over a violation of its policies, the latest move by a social media giant to crack down on the president following last week's Capitol Hill riots. "After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days," YouTube said in a statement on Twitter as quoted by The Hill.

The comments section has also been disabled, the app stated further. "Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump's channel, as we've done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section," it added

The decision comes days after Twitter banned Trump (his personal account: @realDonaldTrunp) from its platform completely, a stunning move that drew the ire of conservatives in the US, as well as criticism from around the world, reported The Hill. However, YouTube did not specify the nature of the content that prompted Tuesday's action. According to CNN Business, it concerned a video that promoted violence.

The video-sharing website had recently pulled former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast from its platform, citing noncompliance with its guidelines, The Hill reported further. On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with the police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office. Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scam Alert for Public

Envestnet India is issuing the following alert for the public regarding a scam utilizing the brand name and logos of Envestnet on social media and streaming video sites, and offering a direct investment opportunity. Envestnet India is publi...

Deaf, mute girl gangraped, eyes damaged in Bihar; 3 arrested

A 15-year-old deaf andmute girl has been allegedly gangraped in Bihars Madhubanidistrict and her eyes were damaged with a sharp object so thatshe couldnt identify the perpetrators, police said onWednesday.Both her eyes were damaged but it i...

Andy Flower will replace Misbah as Pakistan's coach, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Wednesday said Andy Flower will soon replace Misbah-ul-Haq as the coach of Pakistans senior cricket team. I am telling you the decision to sack Misbah has been made, Andy Flower will be replacing him....

Biting cold wave in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest

Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday with Narnaul being the coldest place in both the states at 1.4 degrees Celsius.Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of three notches below the normal. Hisa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021