Pakistan records 2,123 new COVID-19 cases, 55 fatalities

Pakistan recorded 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 55 deaths.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:38 IST
Pakistan records 2,123 new COVID-19 cases, 55 fatalities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan recorded 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 55 deaths. According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 39,450 samples were tested during this period, ARY News reported.

The total count of cases in the country has reached 508,824, while the death toll has gone up to 10,772. There are a total of 33,102 active cases out of which 2,366 are critical cases.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in February 2020, Sindh has reported a total of 228,949 cases, Punjab 146,525, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 62,018, Balochistan 18,467 cases, Islamabad 39,462, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 8,521 and Gilgit Baltistan has registered 4,882 cases, ARY News reported. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said on January 12 that procurement of COVID-19 vaccine will take some time as the federal government is in talks with the vaccine manufacturing firms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

