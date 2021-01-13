India, Turkmenistan hold foreign office consultations, discuss economic cooperation
India and Turkmenistan hold the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations and reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, defence, education and consular cooperationANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:46 IST
India and Turkmenistan hold the fourth round of Foreign Office Consultations and reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations including political, economic, commercial, defence, education and consular cooperation. The Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West), and the Turkmen side by Vepa Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.
"The consultations provided an opportunity to comprehensively review the various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, defence, scientific, cultural, education and consular cooperation," a MEA release said. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena. (ANI)
