Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, China in constant communication for next round of senior commanders meeting: MEA

India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:09 IST
India, China in constant communication for next round of senior commanders meeting: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the regular media briefing that the two sides are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels for holding the next round of senior commanders meeting.

"India and China continue to maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels with the objective of ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the western sector and for full restoration of peace and tranquillity," he said. Srivastava said the last round of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs was held on December 18.

"The two sides have agreed to hold the next round of senior commanders meeting and are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard," he said. India and China are in a standoff in Eastern Ladakh as a result of actions by the Chinese Army.

In the last WMCC meeting on December 18, both sides agreed to maintain close consultations at the diplomatic and military levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mortgage rates poised to rise as US Treasury yields surge

The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over.Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher US government spending...

Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

Michigans former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires disease during the Flint water crisis as prosecutors revisit how the citys water system was contaminated w...

U.N. food chief warns U.S. designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for innocent Yemenis

U.N. food chief David Beasley on Thursday called for the United States to reverse its decision to designate Yemens Houthis a foreign terrorist organization and called the Gulf states, the Saudis to pick up the financial tab for the needs in...

IT cos' revenues to grow up to 9% in FY22: Icra

Demand for digital technologies and resumption of normal economic activities will drive sales for IT companies, and the sector will post a revenue growth of up to 9 per cent in 2021-22, a report said on Thursday.Rating agency Icra gave a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021