Opposition struggle is against Imran Khan govt, says PDM

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders on Wednesday said that their struggle was not against the army but against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government which had been imposed on the country after stealing public mandate through election rigging.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders on Wednesday said that their struggle was not against the army but against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government which had been imposed on the country after stealing public mandate through election rigging. Speaking at a public meeting in Loralai, the opposition leaders said that a government that was "selected" against the will of the people had no right to remain in power and soon a government would be established according to the wishes of the people as a result of the democratic struggle launched by the opposition alliance across the country as reported by Dawn.

"Our war is not against the army. We have launched a struggle for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and for a parliament which is elected by the people in a free, fair and impartial election," said PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Rehman said that PDM wanted to make it clear to the establishment that it would continue to fight those who considered the Constitution a piece of paper at every forum, including the parliament.

He added: "We will definitely submit our resignations at the right time. The lawmakers of all member parties of PDM have submitted their resignations to their leadership." Dawn further reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told the nation that if there was inflation in Pakistan he would be responsible for it.

Rehman added, "Today the people are so fed up with inflation that they are committing suicide while throwing their children into rivers but the prime minister does not care." The PDM chief said that if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf continued to rule the country, Pakistan would face a 'horrible tsunami' that would destroy the country economically and politically.

The chief further lambasted the Khan government over the foreign policy that has led to the country being isolated in the world. "Saudi Arabia and UAE are asking for the return of loans they extended to Pakistan," the PDM chief said. The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan till January 31 (ANI)

