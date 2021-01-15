Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man asks Trump for pardon after storming Capitol

A man who donned fur, horns and red, white and blue face paint while storming the US Capitol last week is now requesting a pardon from President Donald Trump.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:04 IST
Man asks Trump for pardon after storming Capitol
Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name "QAnon Shaman"asks Trump for pardon ahead of Capitol riot. (Photo source; Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A man who donned fur, horns and red, white and blue face paint while storming the US Capitol last week is now requesting a pardon from President Donald Trump. According to The Hill, the man identified as Jacob Anthony Chansley, who also goes by the name "QAnon Shaman", turned himself in to authorities on Saturday after he travelled to Washington, DC, at Trump's call for "patriots" to take a stand against the 'rigged' presidential election results.

His lawyer Albert Watkins is now making a plea for a pardon, stating that Chansley was not involved in the Capitol violence and surrendered peacefully. "My client had heard the oft-repeated words of President Trump," Watkins said, according to local CBS station KMOV4 as quoted by The Hill and added, "The words and invitation of a president are supposed to mean something."

"Given the peaceful and compliant fashion in which Chansley comported himself, it would be appropriate and honourable for the president to pardon Mr Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president's invitation with honourable intentions," the lawyer said further. Chansley is currently facing charges including "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Following the days of the riot, Chansley said that he did not do anything wrong. On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.

Trump had made a speech among thousands of supporters reiterating his claim a massive voter fraud had robbed his election victory and encouraged supporters to maintain support to "stop the steal." Five people died in the riot, including one police officer as well as one Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot dead by police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India paceman Saini taken from field injured in fourth test

Indias injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with an apparent groin issue. Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne tha...

Gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs seized at Kerala's Kannur airport

The Air Intelligence Unit AIU seized 974 grams of gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs from the rectum of a passenger at Kannur Airport, an official said on Friday. According to the Commissionerate of Customs Preventive, Kochi, the passenger arrived...

BRIEF-Microsoft Says Resolved Issues Affecting Multiple Microsoft 365 Apps And Services - Tweet

Microsoft Corp MICROSOFT SAYS RESOLVED ISSUES AFFECTING MULTIPLE MICROSOFT 365 APPS AND SERVICES - TWEET Source text httpsbit.ly2N9XfP7 Further company coverage...

Deloitte Consulting Completes Acquisition of HashedIn Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Deloitte Consulting has completed its acquisition of HashedIn Technologies Private Limited, a leading cloud native software engineering and product development firm. Together, the two organizations will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021