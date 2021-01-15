Indonesian authorities download crashed plane's black box

Left Menu
Indonesian authorities have downloaded the flight data recorder (FDR) belonging to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into Jakarta waters last week, the National Transportation Safety Committee said on Friday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesian authorities have downloaded the flight data recorder (FDR) belonging to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into Jakarta waters last week, the National Transportation Safety Committee said on Friday. "There are 330 parameters (in the FDR) and all are in good condition. We are currently studying it," said the committee's chairman Soerjanto Tjahjono.

The search and rescue team retrieved one of the black boxes on Wednesday and has to clean first the memory from dirt and residual sea salt before downloading it. Currently, the SAR team is still looking for the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) for further investigation.

The Sriwijaya Air plane plunged into the sea off Kepulauan Seribu (Seribu Islands) after taking off from Jakarta on a domestic flight with 62 passengers on Saturday. The Boeing 737-500 Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 disappeared from radar screens after taking off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province just after 2:30 pm local time, or 30 minutes after the scheduled time during heavy rains.

The committee estimated that both aircraft engines were still operating when the jet hit the waters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

