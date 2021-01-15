Pak national carrier's plane held back in Malaysia over legal dispute

A Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) plane was held back by a local court in Malaysia on Friday due to a legal dispute between the airline and another party. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan's national carrier said: "A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized."

The carrier further added that it was an 'unacceptable' situation and PIA has engaged support from the Pakistani government in the matter. "It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels," it said.

Commenting on the legal dispute, the airline's spokesperson told Dawn that it was a payment dispute between PIA and the party Perigreen, which was filed in the UK courts about six months ago. The spokesperson refused to give further details on the dispute, adding that the Malaysian court took an "ex-parte decision causing inconvenience to the passengers who had already boarded the plane", Dawn reported. (ANI)

