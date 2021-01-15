Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Nepal discuss cooperation on border management, political, security issues

India and Nepal on Friday discussed several areas of cooperation including political and security issues and border management and exchanged views on cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:30 IST
India, Nepal discuss cooperation on border management, political, security issues
This was the sixth India-Nepal joint commission meeting. Image Credit: ANI

India and Nepal on Friday discussed several areas of cooperation including political and security issues and border management and exchanged views on cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line. Nepal congratulated India on the remarkable success in the production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and requested for early provision of vaccines to Nepal.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali co-chaired the sixth India and Nepal Joint Commission meeting which also discussed expansion of petroleum products pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the eastern side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal. The Joint Commission comprehensively reviewed all aspects of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and "explored ways to further strengthen the traditionally close and friendly ties".

"Both sides discussed several areas of cooperation including in the areas of connectivity, economy and trade, power, oil and gas, water resources, political and security issues, border management, development partnership, tourism, culture, education and capacity building," a Ministry of External Affairs release said. "Significant and concrete progress made since the last meeting of the Joint Commission in taking forward several bilateral initiatives was acknowledged," it added.

The two leaders noted the close cooperation between the two countries in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the region. "Nepal congratulated India on the remarkable success in the production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and requested for early provision of vaccines," the release said.

The two delegations included Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal and other senior officials from both sides. Noting the milestone achieved by the Motihari-Amlekhganj petroleum products pipeline, the two sides discussed the expansion of the pipeline to Chitwan and the establishment of a new pipeline on the eastern side connecting Siliguri to Jhapa in Nepal.

"Both sides welcomed the completion of the work on the first passenger railway line between India and Nepal from Jaynagar to Kurtha via Janakpur and noted that operating procedures for commencement of train services were being finalized. Other cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line, were also discussed," the release said. The Joint Commission emphasized the need to facilitate the cross-border movement of people and goods.

It was noted that the recently inaugurated Integrated Check Posts at Birgunj and Biratnagar have helped in seamless movement of people and trade between the two countries. Both sides welcomed the commencement of construction of third ICP at Nepalgunj.

India conveyed that construction of new ICP at Bhairahwa would be initiated shortly. Discussions were held on expediting joint hydropower projects, including the proposed Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, which have numerous benefits for the people of both countries.

India conveyed that it would undertake two more cultural heritage projects in Nepal - Pashupatinath Riverfront Development and the Bhandarkhal Garden Restoration in Patan Durbar with grant assistance. Both sides also exchanged views on international, regional and sub-regional cooperation.

Nepal expressed support for India's permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council to reflect the changed balance of power. Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Commission in Nepal on mutually convenient dates, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in Chhattisgarh; total affected states 11 so far

The Centre on Friday said bird flu or avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of affected states and UTs to 11 so far.Besides Chhattisgarh, the disease has been confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra, U...

U.S. set to announce new sanctions on six individuals linked to Hong Kong mass arrests - sources

The United States is set to announce fresh sanctions on Friday on six individuals connected to the mass arrests earlier this month of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, two sources familiar with the matter said. Hong Kong police on Jan. 5 a...

KLO militant held from Assam's Kokrajhar

A KLO militant was arrestedfrom Assams Kokrajhar district by a joint team of the Armyand the police, defence sources said on Friday.The Kamtapur Liberation Organisation KLO militantwas apprehended at the Kalipukhuri village in Kokrajhar pol...

IMF head advocates more spending globally amid pandemic

Policymakers worldwide should embrace more spending to help breathe life back into their stuttering economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday at Russias annual economic forum.In terms of policies for right now, v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021