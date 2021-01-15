Left Menu
Development News Edition

India strongly condemns attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali

India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:57 IST
India strongly condemns attack on convoy of UN Mission in Mali
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The attack took place on January 13 in the Timbuktu region in Mali, resulted in the killing of four peacekeepers from Cote d'Ivoire, the MEA stated.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the peacekeepers as well as the people and the Government of Cote d'Ivoire and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured peacekeepers," the MEA added. This comes after India expressed support for the MINUSMA to help the country in overcoming its present political and security issues.

On Monday, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Nagraj Naidu said that "India believes that continuing support of the international community at this critical time is crucial for Mali. For its part, India has extended soft loans totalling USD 353.6 million for various developmental projects, including in the power sector, in Mali." He also said that India offers a significant number of training slots for Malian officials under its Technical and Economic Cooperation training programme, and that Mali was also provided critical medicines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

India also extended its full support to Mali's transitional government and its continued membership of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

Google dedicates doodle to basketball inventor James Naismith

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Mahesh Sharma to get vaccinated on Jan 16, among first MPs to get jabbed

Former Union minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma on Friday said he would take the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, becoming one of the first parliamentarians to get jabbed for coronavirus in the country.Sharma, a trained MBBS docto...

Two RAS officers suspended on charges of corruption in Rajasthan

Two Rajasthan Administrative Services RAS were suspended by the state government on charges of corruption on Friday. As per an order of the Department of Personnel, the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Dausa, Pushkar Mittal, and the then S...

USTR says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

The Trump administration on Friday said Vietnams actions related to currency valuations are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but is not taking immediate action to impose punitive tariffs.Releasing the results of its Section 301 inve...

NDMC, EDMC mayors ask Delhi govt when will Rs 938 cr be released

A day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Rs 938 cr for the municipal corporations of Delhi to pay salaries of their employees, two mayors on Friday asked when will the fund be released to the civic bodies.In a press ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021