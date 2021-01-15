Left Menu
India's COVID-19 vaccination programme has given Nepal great hope, says Gyawali

India is a frontrunner in starting vaccinating people against COVID-19 and this "has given us great hope", Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:04 IST
Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali speaking at Sapru House on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

India is a frontrunner in starting vaccinating people against COVID-19 and this "has given us great hope", Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said on Friday. He said Nepal too will be availing these vaccines.

"Today as we wait for the availability of Covid-19 vaccines, India is one of the frontrunners. This has given us great hope. I take this opportunity to congratulate India and its innovative companies for success. Being next door, we believe we too will be availing these vaccines," Gyawali said in a speech during an event organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House here. He also lauded India's achievements in infrastructure, industrialisation and decades of successful democratic practice.

"Amity with all and enmity with none is our motto. Guided by the same principles we seek to foresee relations with neighbours and all friendly countries around the world," he said. India and Nepal on Friday held Joint Commission meeting which was co-chaired by Gyawali and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Nepal congratulated India "on the remarkable success" in the production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines in India and requested for early provision of vaccines, Ministry of External Affairs said in a release. Nepal Embassy said in a release that Indian side assured that the "requirements of Nepal would be in priority consideration after the roll-out of vaccines".

Kathmandu on Friday approved the emergency use of Covishield vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). India has given emergency use authorisation to two vaccines against COVId-19 - Covishield and Covaxin. The vaccination drive will begin on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

