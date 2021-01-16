Left Menu
Nepal Foreign Minister Gyawali meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Relationship between India and Nepal offers limitless potential and it is driven by the people of both the countries, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his meeting with Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali here on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:08 IST
Nepal Foreign Minister Gyawali meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet, Singh called the meeting wonderful and added, "Had a wonderful meeting with the Foreign Minister of Nepal, Shri @PradeepgyawaliK today."

He wrote further, "India's relations with Nepal are not limited to governments in both the countries but it is driven by the people of both the nations. India-Nepal relations offer limitless potential." Gyawali's three-day visit to India will conclude today.

The Nepal Foreign Minister's meeting with the Union Defence Minister came after he met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. India and Nepal on Friday discussed several areas of cooperation including political and security issues and border management and exchanged views on cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge railway line.

India conveyed that it would undertake two more cultural heritage projects in Nepal -- Pashupatinath Riverfront Development and the Bhandarkhal Garden Restoration in Patan Durbar with grant assistance. Both sides also exchanged views on international, regional and sub-regional cooperation. Nepal expressed support for India's permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council to reflect the changed balance of power.

Both sides agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Commission in Nepal on mutually convenient dates, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

