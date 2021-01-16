Left Menu
Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,500

ANI | Ulan Bator | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Mongolia has increased to 1,512, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Saturday. A total of 21 more locally transmitted cases were reported in the past 24 hours after 18,487 tests had been conducted across the country, the center said in a statement.

The latest confirmed cases were detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, it added. The country has so far recorded two COVID-19-related deaths and 909 recoveries. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

