Nepal reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 267,056

Nepal reported 240 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including six deaths taking the total count of cases to 267,056 and the death toll to 1,954.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal reported 240 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday including six deaths taking the total count of cases to 267,056 and the death toll to 1,954. Citing data from the Ministry of Health and Population, Kathmandu Post reported that a total of 261,044 infected people have recovered from the disease and 477 recovered in the past 24 hours.

Kathmandu Valley recorded 131 new infections in the past 24 hours including 115 in Kathmandu, 12 in Lalitpur, and four in Bhaktapur. Meanwhile, six new infections were reported in Province 1, three in Province 2 and 180 in Bagmati Province in the past 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the Kathmandu Valley has reached 124,621. While Kathmandu reported 487 Covid-19-related fatalities, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have reported 155 and 113 deaths respectively, Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the ministry, 972 individuals from Bagmati Province, 253 from Lumbini, 224 from Province 1, 218 from Province 2, 195 from Gandaki, 65 from Sudurpaschim, and 27 from Karnali have died of COVID-19. A total of 3,819 PCR tests have been performed in the past 24 hours, according to ministry data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

