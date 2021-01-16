Uganda's incumbent president Yoweri Museveni wins re-election

Kampala [Uganda], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Uganda's incumbent President Yoweri Museveni has won the country's presidential elections, the Electoral Commission announced here on Saturday. Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the Commission said Museveni won the Jan. 14 vote with 58.64 percent of the tallied votes.

"Candidate Yoweri Museveni having obtained the highest number of votes in the election and votes cast in his favor, being more than 50 percent of the valid votes cast at the election, the electoral commission declares Yoweri Museveni elected president of the Republic of Uganda at the presidential elections held on Jan. 14, 2021," Byabakama said. Museveni's closest rival is Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine who got 34.83 percent of the tallied votes.

The second runner up is Patrick Amuriat, leader of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change party. Amuriat got 3.24 percent of the tallied vote. Museveni's win extends his rule for another five-year term since he came to power in 1986. (ANI/Xinhua)

