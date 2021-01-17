5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky [Russia], January 17 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 241 km ENE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia at 0831 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 53.7858 degrees north latitude and 162.0725 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

