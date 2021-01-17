Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Afghan officials slam killing of 2 female Supreme Court judges in Kabul

US and Afghan officials on Sunday condemned the killing of two female supreme court judges in Kabul, holding the Taliban movement responsible for the incident.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:28 IST
US, Afghan officials slam killing of 2 female Supreme Court judges in Kabul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US and Afghan officials on Sunday condemned the killing of two female supreme court judges in Kabul, holding the Taliban movement responsible for the incident. Earlier in the day, two female judges were reported to have been killed in an armed attack in the Afghan capital. Although no group has yet claimed responsibility, some accuse the Taliban, which just as other radical Islamist groups in the country, adhere to a radical interpretation of Sharia law that prohibits women from working, much less holding government positions. The Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid is reported to have denied the group's involvement.

"The United States condemns today's assassinations of female supreme court judges and calls for a prompt investigation. My condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. The Taliban should understand that such actions for which it bears responsibility outrage the world and must cease if peace is to come to Afghanistan," the Embassy's Charge d'Affaires Ross Wilson tweeted. The sentiment was echoed by the Afghan leadership as well.

"President Ashraf Ghani condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on women judges this morning in Kabul that left two judges martyred and wounded two others. The President said the Taliban and other terrorist groups' continued assassinations and acts of violence against our defenseless citizens are in contradiction with Islamic teachings and the spirits of peace ... The President called on the Taliban to agree to a permanent ceasefire and demonstrate their will for peace in practice," Fatima Murchal, a deputy spokesperson for the president, tweeted. The Afghan government and Taliban militants continue fighting each other despite the intra-Afghan talks currently ongoing in Qatar's capital of Doha. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 1.06 lakh cr so far this kharif season

The government has procured 25 per cent more paddy so far in this kharif marketing season at 564.17 lakh tonnes for Rs 1,06,516 crore amid farmers protest against three new farm laws. Kharif marketing season runs from October. In the ongoin...

France may demand rapid COVID-19 test from Irish truck drivers - Irish minister

France is considering requiring rapid COVID-19 tests from Irish truck drivers operating on a logistics route that has become key since Britains exit from the European Union, Irelands transport minister said on Sunday.Large numbers of Irish ...

14 held for dealing with funds received from criminal activities in UP

As many as 14 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS, who were involved in a gang dealing with funds received from criminal activities and other unknown sources. The UP Police informed that the criminals mad...

Prison guard opens fire after being shot at by intruders: Police

A prison security guard opened fire after he was shot at but had a narrow escape while checking identities of three persons who sought to enter the Jalore district jail posing as electricians, police said on Sunday.As the jail guard resorte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021