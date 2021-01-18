Left Menu
Development News Edition

China records lowest economic growth in 45 years

China has recorded the lowest economic growth in four decades as it grew by 2.3 per cent according to the latest data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 09:02 IST
China records lowest economic growth in 45 years
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China has recorded the lowest economic growth in four decades as it grew by 2.3 per cent according to the latest data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. The statistics bureau cited that the reason behind a slow economic growth was due to the coronavirus pandemic. South China Morning Post reported that the country's growth rate last year was the lowest since the nation's economy "shrank by" 1.6 per cent in 1976.

"According to preliminary estimates, China's GDP in annual terms in 2020 amounted to 101.598 trillion yuan [about $15.68 trillion], an increase of 2.3% over the same period last year," the NBS report says as quoted by Sputnik. According to the statistics bureau, the Chinese economy grew only 0.7 per cent in the first three quarters of 2020 (decreasing 6.8 per cent in the first quarter and growing 3.2 per cent in the second quarter and 4.9 per cent in the third quarter).

South China Morning Post further reported that the surveyed jobless rate, an 'imperfect' measurement of unemployment in China which does not include figures for the tens of millions of the nation's migrant workers, stood at 5.2 per cent in December, unchanged from November. The fixed-asset investment grew by 2.9 per cent over the course of 2020 compared to 5.4 in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia push lead to 276 in fourth test decider

Australia stretched their lead to 276 runs in the fourth test decider against India in Brisbane on Monday before rain brought tea early with the hosts having reached 243 for seven. Tailender Pat Cummins was two not out, with Mitchell Starc ...

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021