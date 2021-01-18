Left Menu
Development News Edition

China ramping up border infrastructure, govt keeps watch on all developments, takes necessary measures: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that it has seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India and asserted that the government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:22 IST
China ramping up border infrastructure, govt keeps watch on all developments, takes necessary measures: MEA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that it has seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India and asserted that the government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The MEA said China has undertaken such infrastructure construction in the past several years and the government too has stepped up border infrastructure which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population.

"We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, our Government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border," the ministry said. It said the government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh.

"Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry said. MEA's response came after a media report that China has resorted to construction in border area in Arunachal Pradesh.

There were reports earlier of China having constructed three new villages near Arunachal Pradesh border. India and China are in standoff in Ladakh for over eight months following actions of the Chinese Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson criticised over lack of COVID welfare commitment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces widespread criticism on Monday over his refusal to commit to renewing a temporary benefit increase brought in last year to help those on low incomes through the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson has order...

Brazil speakership candidate vows to be fiscal conservative in pandemic

President Jair Bolsonaros candidate to become the next speaker of the lower chamber of Brazils Congress favors helping the most needy Brazilians hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but vows to keep the countrys budget deficit under control.In ...

SC to decide on distribution of money to Templeton unitholders after hearing objections to e-voting

The Supreme Court Monday said it would decide on distribution of money to Franklin Templeton unitholders after hearing the submissions objecting to the e-voting process for winding up the mutual funds six schemes.A bench headed by S A Nazee...

Semiconductors shortage to impact Ford's production in India

The global shortage of semiconductors will impact production of US auto major Fords plants in India in the coming months, even as the company advances a scheduled week-long shutdown to this week at its Chennai factory, according to a compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021