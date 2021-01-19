Left Menu
US envoy calls on Indian Army Chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Rear Admiral Eileen Haskins Laubacher, Defence Attache at US Embassy in India on Monday called on Indian Army chief General MM Naravane and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Updated: 19-01-2021 08:47 IST
US envoy meets Indian Army chief (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Rear Admiral Eileen Haskins Laubacher, Defence Attache at US Embassy in India on Monday called on Indian Army chief General MM Naravane and discussed issues of mutual interest. "Kenneth Ian Juster Ambassador of USA to India along with Rear Admiral Eileen Haskins Laubacher DefenseAttache Embassy of the USA called on General MM Naravane COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest," the Indian Army wrote in a tweet.

Earlier, on January 6, Juster, in his farewell address on the US-India partnership, said that the US recognises India's desire to produce more of its military equipment within the country and it looks forward to growing partnership in this effort. He further stated that the Indo-Pacific region needs stability, leadership and a democratic model for development that does not threaten the sovereignty of other countries and a strong and democratic India is an important partner to promote peace and prosperity. (ANI)

