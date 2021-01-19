Disneyland Paris postpones re-opening to April 2 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid the continuous surge in coronavirus cases in Europe, Disneyland Paris has announced its decision to postpone its re-opening from February 13 to April 2. According to an official statement by Disneyland Paris, "Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on February 13 as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on April 2, 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward."

"Given the current context our plans continue to evolve, but please know that we will make every effort to share with you any updates as soon as it is possible," the statement added. Last year in March, Disney had announced its decision to temporarily shut down its Orlando Disney World, Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise amid the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University, globally a total of 95,392,103 COVID-19 cases and 2,035,605 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

