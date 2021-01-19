Left Menu
Two UN peacekeepers killed in ambush in Central African Republic

Two peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were killed in an ambush in the southeast of the country, MINUSCA said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Two peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were killed in an ambush in the southeast of the country, MINUSCA said. "Two MINUSCA peacekeepers - a Gabonese and a Moroccan - were killed on Monday, 17 km [10.5 miles] from Bangassou (Mbomou prefecture), in the south of the CAR, following the ambush of their convoy by elements of the coalition armed groups," MINUSCA said in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier this month, two UN peacekeepers were killed in separate targeted attacks in the CAR (Central African Republic). UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed last week that attacks against UN peacekeepers "may constitute a war crime."

The situation in CAR, one of the poorest countries in the world, has deteriorated in the run-up to the December 27 election. Back then, incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera accused his main rival and predecessor, Francois Bozize, of plotting a coup and a militias march on the capital Bangui. The top CAR court barred Bozize, backed by the Coalition of Patriots for Change, from running on "morality grounds." Touadera won a second term, but the outcome still needs to be certified by the constitutional court. (ANI/Sputnik)

