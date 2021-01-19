Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal hardens measures to contain pandemic

The Portuguese government announced on Monday more restrictive measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:03 IST
Portugal hardens measures to contain pandemic
Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Lisbon [Portugal], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Portuguese government announced on Monday more restrictive measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The new measures are aimed at better containing the movement of people, with the main one being the ban on movement between municipalities on weekends, according to the government.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa explained in a press conference that stricter restrictions are necessary because the reduction in the movement of people last weekend only reached 30 per cent, which was considered as an "insufficient" result. Costa announced that it is prohibited to operate any business other than the sale of food items, even the sale of any beverage.

"Security forces will have greater visibility on public roads, especially in the vicinity of school establishments, to prevent gatherings, which are a threat to public health," said the prime minister. Another restriction is that workers will only be able to circulate on the street with "company credentials, to reinforce the mandatory teleworking."

In addition, Costa said, service companies with more than 250 workers "must send in the next 48 hours a nominal list of all workers whose face-to-face work they consider indispensable." The prime minister also asked Portuguese mayors to "limit access to places of the great concentration of people."

According to Costa, the use of garden benches, parks, or sports equipment and permanence in public spaces is prohibited. "All establishments of any nature must close at 8 pm on working days and 1 pm on the weekend, with the exception of the food retail that can be extended until 5 pm on weekends," he said.

Portugal has registered 556,503 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with 9,028 deaths, according to a tally by US Johns Hopkins University. Portugal has entered a new two-week nationwide lockdown since Friday in a bid to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, 236 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 63 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on January 12. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR writes to MP DGP, seeks appropriate action against Cong MLA over comment on girls

By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR on Tuesday forwarded the matter of Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Vermas statement on minor girls, to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police for appropriate ac...

FACTBOX-The origins of COVID-19

As a team from the World Health Organization works in China to investigate the origins of COVID-19, the following factbox looks at what we know about how the pandemic began.CHINA ORIGINS The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 - known as SARS-...

Radioactive sources now in safe storage in Congo with support of IAEA

Two disused radioactive sources, previously employed in cancer treatment, are now in safe and secure storage in the Republic of the Congo, following successful transport and increased security at their temporary storage facility, with the s...

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021