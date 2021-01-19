Left Menu
Number of COVID-19 cases in US surpass 24 million

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

19-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Baltimore [US], January 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 24 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US case tally amounts to 24,062,636, with 398,884 deaths, the university said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

