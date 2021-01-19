Russian Embassy in India honours military specialists heading for S-400 training courses
The Russian Embassy in India on Monday hosted a farewell event in the honour of the first group of the Indian military specialists heading to Moscow for the S-400 air defence systems training courses.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:25 IST
The Russian Embassy in India on Monday hosted a farewell event in the honour of the first group of the Indian military specialists heading to Moscow for the S-400 air defence systems training courses.
According to an official statement, in his welcoming speech, Nikolay R Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India, noted that agreement on the S-400 supplies is one of the flagship initiatives of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation, which constitutes the main pillar of the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.
The event was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and the participants also visited the Russian Embassy's Alexander M Kadakin Museum, said the release. (ANI)
