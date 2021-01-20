Canadian Hindus organise protest urging Trudeau govt to condemn killing of Kashmiri pandits in 1990
The members of Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum and Hindu Forum Canada on Tuesday organised a LED truck advertisement campaign to mark the Kashmiri Hindu genocide at the hands of Pakistan's terrorists on January 19, 1990.ANI | Ontario | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:11 IST
The members of Indo-Canadian Kashmir Forum and Hindu Forum Canada on Tuesday organised a LED truck advertisement campaign to mark the Kashmiri Hindu genocide at the hands of Pakistan's terrorists on January 19, 1990. The truck that crossed several cities of Greater Toronto had billboards with messages: #KashmiriHindusGenocide1990 #WeExist DESPITE #PakistaniTerror along with a message "Kashmiri Hindus Exist despite Pakistani Terror".
Recalling the horrors faced by the community, the Canadian Hindus urged the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led government to lodge a motion in the Parliament against Pakistan's terrorist acts. Thirty-one years ago, the minority Hindus living in the Kashmir valley, also known as Kashmiri Pandits, had faced ethnic cleansing as they were forced out of their lands by pro-Pakistan Islamist insurgents.
According to an official statement, Bob Saroya, Canadian Conservative MP, has urged the international community to take effective measures to prevent this and similar crimes against humanity. Beginning its campaign from Canada's most populous Province Ontario's legislative Assembly, the truck travelled to Toronto City Hall, Pakistan Consulate office in Vaughan, Brampton and Mississauga.
For the first time, the truck was also stationed in front of various prominent Gurudwaras of Toronto to express solidarity with Sikhs who have also been victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NZ 400-3 , leads Pakistan by 103 at lunch day 3, 2nd test
Cricket-Williamson hits double hundred, New Zealand flatten Pakistan
Williamson's 238 puts NZ on top in 2nd test against Pakistan
Former Pakistan women's skipper Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus
Mirzapur man jailed in Pakistan unites with family after 11 years