Outgoing US President Donald Trump, after departing from the White House for one final time arrived at Joint Base Andrews where he told a crowd that he will always fight for the American people.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:51 IST
Will always fight for you, Trump says in his final address as President
Outgoing US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Outgoing US President Donald Trump, after departing from the White House for one final time arrived at Joint Base Andrews where he told a crowd that he will always fight for the American people. While coming down the stairs of the Marine One, Trump and First Lady Melania were seen holding hands. The outgoing President also waved at the public that was present.

"We love you and I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart. This has been an incredible four years," Trump said in what is his final address as President of the United States. While he wished the next administration "great luck," but he did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name.

"This has been an incredible four years. We accomplished so much together. I want to thank my family, friends and my staff. Want to thank you for your effort. People have no idea how hard this family worked...I am so popular with the people," Trump added and gave the stage to First Lady Melania Trump. "Being your first lady was my greatest honour. Thank you for your love and support," Melania said.

The soon-to-be-former President added that whatever "we have done has been amazing by any standard" where he cited the example of rebuilding the economy and the military. "We have rebuilt the US Military -- we have created a new force; the Space Force that in itself would be a major achievement for a regular achievement... We have the greatest country and economy in the world. We were hit so hard by the pandemic. We did something that is considered a medical miracle- the vaccine, which was developed in 9 months," he said further.

Trump reiterated his promise of fighting for the American people, adding that the future of the US has "never been better". "I will always fight for you. I will be watching, listening. The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular," the outgoing President said.

"You are amazing people... This is a great, great country. It is my great honour and privilege to be your President," he added. The crowd started chanting "USA, USA!" and "Thank you, Trump!" He later said that "we will be back in some form."

Trump also thanked Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Congress. After his speech, Trump gestured a fist pump to the crowd and boarded the Air Force One for one final time as Commander-in-chief, as he departed to Florida. He and the First Lady waved to the crowd for one last time.

In his last words before getting on the plane, Trump said: "Have a good life, we will see you soon." Trump would become the first departing US President since 1869 to refuse to attend their successor's inauguration. He will be in Florida when Biden and Harris will be sworn in at noon, at which point he will no longer be President of the United States. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

