It's a new day in America, says Biden ahead of inauguration

US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to "a new day."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:28 IST
US President-elect Joe Biden . Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to "a new day." "It's a new day in America," Biden said via Twitter.

As Biden attended Mass on Wednesday morning, his transition team shared the designers whose clothes he and his wife, Jill Biden, are wearing during the day. Biden, the team said, is wearing a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren.

According to the team, Jill Biden is wearing an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by American "emerging" designer Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian, a New York-based luxury womenswear label. Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time.

Sputnik reported that Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been mobilized as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration. (ANI)

