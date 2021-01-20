Left Menu
Madrid blast injures at least 6 people

A suspected gas blast in central Madrid has left at least six people injured, Spanish television channel La Sexta cited a witness as saying on Wednesday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madrid [Spain], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): A suspected gas blast in central Madrid has left at least six people injured, Spanish television channel La Sexta cited a witness as saying on Wednesday.

"At least six are injured, according to a witness, at least of them seriously," the outlet reported.

Police sources told the channel that the explosion in the Puerta de Toledo neighborhood affected four floors. Firefighters, police, and emergency personnel are working at the scene. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

