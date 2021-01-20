Left Menu
Development News Edition

This is your time, says Obama while congratulating US President-elect Biden

"This is your time," said former US President Barack Obama, while congratulating President-elect Joe Biden ahead of the inauguration ceremony where the former Vice President would be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:17 IST
This is your time, says Obama while congratulating US President-elect Biden
Former US President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"This is your time," said former US President Barack Obama, while congratulating President-elect Joe Biden ahead of the inauguration ceremony where the former Vice President would be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time," Obama's tweet on Thursday read.

Obama also tweeted a picture of the two walking out of the President's office with their arms around each other. Biden, 78, would become the oldest President to be inaugurated today. While Kamala Harris, the vice-president-elect would become the first woman, woman of colour and woman of South Asian descent to become the Vice President of the United States.

Ahead of the inauguration, Biden tweeted that "It's a new day in America." He was the Vice President under Obama from 2009 to 2017. Biden is set to be sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday at around noon local time.

Some 25,000 National Guard troops have been deployed as part of enhanced security measures for the inauguration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoy calls on French President's top advisor, discusses multilateralism, post-COVID recovery, vaccine development

Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf on Wednesday called on French Presidents Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne and discussed issues related to multilateralism, post-COVID economic recovery and vaccine development. Taking to Twitter, t...

Centre stubborn over farm laws: Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the farm laws, accusing it of being stubborn and not ready to listen to anyone.Our MPs are protesting over the laws for the past several weeks but the...

Tennis-Two new ATP 250 events added to 2021 calendar

The mens ATP Tour on Wednesday added two new ATP 250 events in Singapore and Spain to the 2021 calendar to increase playing opportunities that have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An indoor hardcourt event in Singapore will be held...

Biden's presidency begins as Trump's ended - with sharp focus on immigration

Within hours of being sworn in as president on Wednesday, Joe Biden will announce an immigration bill that would open a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States unlawfully, a sharp contrast to the policies of outg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021