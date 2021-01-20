Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

Left Menu
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. He was sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

"I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, do solemly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and will to the best of my ability," Biden said during his oath. "To preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. So Help me God," he added.

"Congratulations Mr President," said Roberts. Biden, 78, became the oldest President to be sworn in. He was previously Vice President from 2009 to 2017.

Former US President Donald Trump has left for his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach on Wednesday morning and became the first president skipping his successor's inauguration since 1879 when Andrew Johnson did not attend ceremony for Ulysses S Grant, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

