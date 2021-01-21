Biden pledges to become President for all Americans

During his inauguration ceremony at the Capitol on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden affirmed he will be a President for all Americans, including those who did not vote for him in the presidential elections. "I pledge this to you. I will be a president for all Americans. All Americans. And I promise you, I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did," said the newly sworn-in President.

He said the right to dissent peaceably within the guardrails of the republic is perhaps this nation's 'greatest strength,' yet he said that disagreement must not lead to disunion. He also held a moment of silence for those people who had perished in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Those 400,000 fellow Americans -- moms, dads, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, friends, neighbors and coworkers. We'll honor them and become the people and nation we know we can and should be," the president mentioned. Referring to Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration, he said: "Today, we mark the swearing-in of the first woman in American history elected to national office, Vice President Kamala Harris. Don't tell me things can't change."

"So much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity," he said. He also remarked that he will repair America's alliances and engage with the world again.

Biden also pledged to defend the constitution, democracy and America, and committed to being transparent with the American people. "I will defend the Constitution. I'll defend our democracy. I'll defend America. And I'll give all, all of you, keep everything I do in your service, thinking not of power, but of possibilities. Not of personal interest, but the public good. And together we shall write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division. Of light, not darkness. A story of decency and dignity, love and healing, greatness and goodness," he said.

In his closing remarks, he said America secured liberty at home and stood once again as a beacon to the world "With purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time, sustain by faith, driven by conviction and devoted to one another and the country we love with all hearts," he ended his speech.

Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, became the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country at 78. His inauguration is taking place under the shadow of the unprecedented health crisis and protests in the US. (ANI)

