President Joe Biden's inauguration day parade kicks off

The inaugural parade to honour President Joe Biden's incoming administration kicked off on Wednesday. Biden's inaugural parade is largely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received a presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House including the US Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard and the commander in chief's Guard and Fife Drum Corps.

Every branch of the military will be represented in the presidential escort, according to the inaugural committee. The Biden Inaugural Committee is throwing a "Parade Across America" -- a virtual celebration involving dancers, drumlines, singers and athletes from across the country.

According to a Presidential Inaugural Committee news release, the parade will feature "diverse, dynamic performances in communities in all 56 states and territories, celebrate America's heroes, and highlight the diversity, heritage, and resilience of the country." President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been sworn in. Harris has made history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.

Biden was sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. President Biden offered a forewarning during his inaugural address, describing the nation as weathering a "winter of peril" amid a generational pandemic and other ailments.

"We will press forward with speed and urgency," he said. "We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant opportunities." He also talked about the importance of unifying the country, saying "my whole soul is in this." "Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said.

The President called on Americans to come together to overcome the extraordinary challenges that face the nation - an idea that he often mentioned on the campaign trail. (ANI)

