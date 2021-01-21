Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joe Biden enters White House ground for first time as President

US President Joe Biden walked onto the White House grounds for the first time as President on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:22 IST
Joe Biden enters White House ground for first time as President
US President Joe Biden and wife Dr Jill Biden outside White House . Image Credit: ANI

US President Joe Biden walked onto the White House grounds for the first time as President on Wednesday. He was greeted by military members and a band with first lady Jill Biden by his side, CNN reported.

The band played "Hail to the Chief" and "God Bless America" as the couple looked out. Joe Biden took a moment to jog over to a press area, while he was walking to the White House, and fist-bumped a member of the press, according to CNN's Brianna Keilar, who was standing nearby.

"Keep doing what you are doing," Biden said, Keilar reported. Taking to Twitter, the White House said President Biden will take decisive actions to address the challenges that the country is facing.

"President Biden assumes office at a time when our nation is facing crises that demand urgent action. Starting today, the President will take decisive actions to address these challenges, prevent other harms, and restore America's place in the world," the White House tweeted. Moments later, Kamala Harris entered the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for the first time as vice president after walking a parade route to the White House grounds with her family.

Biden and Harris were sworn in as the US president and vice president, respectively on Wednesday. Harris has made history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president. Biden was sworn in by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

President Biden offered a forewarning during his inaugural address, describing the nation as weathering a "winter of peril" amid a generational pandemic and other ailments. "We will press forward with speed and urgency," he said. "We have much to do in this winter of peril and significant opportunities." He also talked about the importance of unifying the country, saying "my whole soul is in this."

"Today, on this January day, my whole soul is in this: Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation," he said. The President called on Americans to come together to overcome the extraordinary challenges that face the nation - an idea that he often mentioned on the campaign trail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

A study published by the British Medical Journal BMJ provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions. The findings, based on mod...

Vaccines become latest frontline in China's campaign to win hearts of Taiwanese

Beijing is touting a state programme that gives Taiwanese in China priority for COVID-19 vaccines, prompting concern within Taiwans government which sees it as the latest Chinese tool to win over the islands population.China, which claims T...

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021